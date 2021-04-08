Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. Sanmina has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

