Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 492,795 shares.The stock last traded at $79.88 and had previously closed at $77.89.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.