Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,280,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,967,000.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

