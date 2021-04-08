Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $794.09

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.09 ($10.37) and traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.69). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 811 ($10.60), with a volume of 277,085 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Safestore from GBX 810 ($10.58) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 787.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 794.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 12.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.90. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

In other news, insider Andy Jones bought 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of £78,763.84 ($102,905.46).

Safestore Company Profile (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

