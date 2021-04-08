Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Safehold by 644.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

