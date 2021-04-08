Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHP. Truist lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

NYSE:RHP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.89. 10,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,873. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $83,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 956.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 662,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 599,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,400.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 558,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 313,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.