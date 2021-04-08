Rubic (RBC) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. Rubic has a market cap of $38.67 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubic has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.63 or 0.00262043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.00771431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,760.72 or 0.99818872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00017210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00707589 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,600,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

