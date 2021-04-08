RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RPM opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

