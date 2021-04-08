Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

TSE:CHR traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 140,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,740. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$733.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.16.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

