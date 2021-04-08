Romeo Power Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 35,758 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,052% compared to the average volume of 1,662 put options.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Romeo Power has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

