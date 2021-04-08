Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Stake Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROBO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 199,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Get Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF alerts:

Shares of ROBO opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.