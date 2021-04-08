RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.91 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

