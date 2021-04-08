RK Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.34 Million Investment in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 288,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,000. The Buckle accounts for about 10.1% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Shares of The Buckle stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert M. Carlberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $105,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $1,340,574. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.