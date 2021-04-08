RK Asset Management LLC Invests $3.83 Million in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,000. Dorman Products makes up about 3.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,460. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

