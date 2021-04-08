Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.