RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on April 30th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

OPP opened at $15.27 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

