Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$51.39 and a twelve month high of C$101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.35.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.