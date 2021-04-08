Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.88% from the company’s previous close.
NYSE:REPX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $79.20.
About Riley Exploration Permian
