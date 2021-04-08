Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.88% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:REPX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

