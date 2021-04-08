Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Akouos were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akouos by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 231,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,577,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

