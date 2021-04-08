Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 8,592 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,754,000.
In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
