Rhumbline Advisers Purchases Shares of 8,592 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,754,000.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.