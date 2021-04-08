Rhumbline Advisers Has $297,000 Stock Position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $484.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $27.40.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.