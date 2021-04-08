Rhumbline Advisers Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Coastal Financial worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $316.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter.

Coastal Financial Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.