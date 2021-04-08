Rhumbline Advisers Has $270,000 Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

