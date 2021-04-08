Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,175 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of First Choice Bancorp worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 99,549.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $30,693.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

FCBP stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. First Choice Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $287.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

First Choice Bancorp Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

