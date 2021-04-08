Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Analysts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $63,194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $52,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rexnord by 939.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 333,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

RXN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. 492,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.