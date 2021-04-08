Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

NYSE RVLV opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 in the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

