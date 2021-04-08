Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells $849,729.75 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $947,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,930,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

