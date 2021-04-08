Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells $849,729.75 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $947,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80.
Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,930,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.
Featured Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.