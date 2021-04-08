Reviewing Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Healthcare Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 4 4 0 2.50

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $134.36, suggesting a potential downside of 9.40%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Risk and Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 22.17% 4.23% 2.69% Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 19.11 $8.38 million $1.77 27.33 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 10.34 $353.81 million $6.55 22.64

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

