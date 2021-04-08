REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Down 4.6%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.68. 5,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 355,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,250 shares of company stock worth $442,105. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

