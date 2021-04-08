Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after buying an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,714,000 after buying an additional 721,328 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

