Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

QSR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

