Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resources Connection stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. 11,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $450.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on RGP shares. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.