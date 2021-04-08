Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI) recently:

4/1/2021 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

3/29/2021 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/23/2021 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTSI traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,651. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

