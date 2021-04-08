Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $375.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

