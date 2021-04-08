Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 45.17. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.07.
In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.
