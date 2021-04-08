Research Analysts Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.93 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.13.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 45.17. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.07.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.