Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

4/8/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $88.00.

3/31/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $95.00.

3/29/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $92.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $72.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Texas Roadhouse was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/9/2021 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $98.38. 11,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,934,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

