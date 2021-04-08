REPO Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 53.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. REPO has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $173,337.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

