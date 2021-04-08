ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). ReneSola reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ReneSola.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SOL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,381. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $750.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

