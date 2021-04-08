Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heska by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $4,129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.20.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $170.31 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $217.17. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Heska’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

