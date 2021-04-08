Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,893 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,437. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $197.12 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

