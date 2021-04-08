Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 317.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

