Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,369 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Western Copper and Gold were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

