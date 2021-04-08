Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $651,000 Position in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Randolph Bancorp worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ryan J. Kirwin bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNDB opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

