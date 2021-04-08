Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.