Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLAY opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

