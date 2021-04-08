Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

4/6/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

3/25/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ITOS traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,262. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,342,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

