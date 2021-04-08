Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

3/30/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

3/29/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

3/18/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/8/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

2/12/2021 – Golub Capital BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,917.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

