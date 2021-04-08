Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $25,640.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 788,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,470.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $28,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

