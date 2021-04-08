Raymond James Weighs in on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

SSL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$9.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a current ratio of 36.22. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.38.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

