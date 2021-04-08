Raymond James Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

FM opened at C$27.85 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.42 and a twelve month high of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.65. The stock has a market cap of C$19.16 billion and a PE ratio of -106.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

